Ingles registered 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ingles' increase in production was directly tied to the absence of Jordan Clarkson (ankle), who is usually the first man up in the backcourt rotation. It's tough for the former starter to find consistent stat lines off the bench, and it takes an injury like Clarkson's to give him a window. He still logs enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant, but one should temper expectations unless there's an injury scenario to exploit.