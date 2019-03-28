Jazz's Joe Ingles: Puts on a passing clinic in victory
Ingles finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 14 assists, and nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Lakers.
Ingles handed out a career-high 14 assists in Wednesday's victory, falling just one rebound short of his first career triple-double. He has really turned things around since the All-Star break and will likely factor into championship wins for a lot of fantasy owners. The Jazz have won eight of their past nine games and have moved into the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Their next game is against the Wizards on Friday, another game in which Ingles should be able to put up good numbers across the board.
