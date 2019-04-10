Jazz's Joe Ingles: Puts up double-double Tuesday

Ingles had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 13 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 victory over Denver.

Ingles impressive passing game was on show once again Tuesday, handing out 13 assists in the 10 point victory over the Nuggets. He has now had at least seven dimes in seven of his past eight games, hitting multiple three-pointers in all eight games. The Jazz are locked in as the five seed meaning Wednesday's game could see a number of players given the night off.