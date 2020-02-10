Jazz's Joe Ingles: Quiet performance

Ingles provided three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and a steal during 33 minutes of action, as the Jazz beat the Rockets 114-113 on Sunday.

After scoring 14 points in Utah's game on Friday, Ingles regressed back to a minimal offensive role. Prior to that aforementioned outing, Ingles had single-digit points in six straight contests. He will remain a key part of Utah's rotations, but is an unreliable fantasy option who hasn't scored 20 points in nearly a month.