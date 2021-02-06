Ingles scored 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Ingles reached double-digit assists for the first time this season, leading the Jazz in their win. However, he continues to play a peripheral role in the team's offense otherwise, as he managed only an 11.8 percent usage rate in the contest. Through 19 games this season, Ingles has averaged 25 minutes per game -- his lowest mark since the 2016 season -- but has posted carry-best efficiency to offset the lack of volume from a scoring perspective.