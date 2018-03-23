Jazz's Joe Ingles: Records double-double in masterful game
Ingles contributed 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Mavericks.
Ingles shot 70 percent from the floor and drained three of five treys on the night and collected a game-high 10 assists. Ingles is one of the best long-range threats in the league and although he is overshadowed by Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio, he's every bit as important at the wing and will be a key component in the Jazz's final playoff push.
