Jazz's Joe Ingles: Red-hot from field in win
Ingles delivered 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 118-91 win over the Rockets on Thursday.
Ingles could hardly miss in the Jazz's blowout victory, churning out an excellent stat line on a per-minute basis. The veteran sharpshooter helped Utah make up for the early ejection of Rudy Gobert by providing his best scoring total since Nov. 25, and he remained active enough on the boards to also deliver a strong rebounding effort. Following a four-game shooting slump bled into the first game of December, Ingles has drained 11 of 18 attempts -- including seven of 12 from distance -- over his last pair of contests.
