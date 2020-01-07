Jazz's Joe Ingles: Remains hot from deep
Ingles scored 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.
An absolute menace from three-point range, Ingles has made at least three triples in seven of his last 10 games, and he has knocked multiple shots from deep nine times over that 10-game stretch, a span where he is shooting a stellar 54.3 percent from three-point territory. He will try to extend this scorching hot streak Wednesday against the Knicks.
