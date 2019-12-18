Jazz's Joe Ingles: Remains in starting five

Ingles will remain in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It was expected that Ingles will return to the bench once Mike Conley (hamstring) healed and returned to the starting five. However, coach Quin Snyder has opted to keep Ingles in the starting five, sending Royce O'Neale to the bench. It's not clear if this will be a permanent decision for the remainder of the season.