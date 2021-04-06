Ingles finished with just three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 111-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Ingles shifted back to the bench with Mike Conley returned from a day of rest. Unfortunately, the move did Ingles no favors as he turned in one of his worst performances of the season. At this point, Ingles is typically more productive when he can force his way into the starting lineup. As long as the Jazz are rolling out a healthy roster, his fantasy value is going to be questionable, at best.