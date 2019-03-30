Jazz's Joe Ingles: Resurgence continues Friday
Ingles had 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-124 victory over the Wizards.
Ingles recent strong form continued Friday as he finished with 18 points and 10 assists in 36 minutes. He now has a combined 24 assists over his last two games and the Jazz have moved into the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They have won nine of their last ten games and Ingles has certainly been a huge factor. Their next five games are all favorable matchups and could provide an opportunity to for the Jazz to make a run at a top-four finish.
