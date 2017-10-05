Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game

Ingles started at small forward in Wednesday's game against Haifa Maccabi and contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Ingles has started each of the Jazz's first two preseason contests, suggesting that he'll slide into the wing position vacated by the departure of Gordon Hayward. The Australian import was more of a role player last season, but he was one of the more efficient three-point shooters in the league, knocking down 1.5 threes per game at better than a 44 percent clip.