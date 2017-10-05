Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game
Ingles started at small forward in Wednesday's game against Haifa Maccabi and contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Ingles has started each of the Jazz's first two preseason contests, suggesting that he'll slide into the wing position vacated by the departure of Gordon Hayward. The Australian import was more of a role player last season, but he was one of the more efficient three-point shooters in the league, knocking down 1.5 threes per game at better than a 44 percent clip.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will sign four-year extension with Jazz•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Dishes out 11 assists in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Full stat line in Monday win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Posts career-high eight assists•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Limited impact in 34 minutes Tuesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...