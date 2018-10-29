Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points Sunday
Ingles tallied 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Mavericks.
Ingles definitely did more of his fair share Sunday, contributing the second-most rebounds and assists on the night, while putting up the third-most points. Ingles should continue to dominate minutes while playing the forward position for the Jazz, where the pickings are slim and a player who can contribute in all three major categories is vital.
