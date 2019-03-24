Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 13 in win

Ingles produced 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Bulls on Saturday.

Ingles produced a decent all-around stat line in Saturday's win, despite his lack of scoring. He's attempting a career-high 5.8 threes per game this season, shooting a modest 37.7 percent from downtown. His scoring is usually dependent on the long ball, so the point totals from night to night are never consistent.