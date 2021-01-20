Ingles posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a block across 19 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans.

Ingles missed three games in a row but delivered a strong performance in his return, notching his second-best scoring output of the campaign while also drilling a season-high five treys. Ingles is yet to start a game this season but has been productive off the bench, though most of his value comes on category-based leagues due to his effectiveness from beyond the arc. He is shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range this season.