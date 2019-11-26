Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 15 points off bench
Ingles had 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes against Milwaukee on Monday.
Ingles broke out of a shooting slump to score in double figures for the first time in four games, thanks in part to knocking down multiple 3-pointers for the first time in that stretch. It was a solid effort across the board for the fifth-year vet. He'll look to carry the momentum into his team's Wednesday night game against Indiana.
