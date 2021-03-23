Ingles posted 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 120-95 win over the Bulls.

The 33-year-old posted his fourth straight double-digit scoring effort Monday. Over his last four games, Ingles is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 three-pointers and 2.7 assists. The veteran forward is on a hot streak, and he should continue playing heavy minutes with the second unit as the Jazz fight to keep the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.