Ingles totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 win against the Nuggets.

Ingles has been aggressive offensively during these first two playoff games with Mike Conley (personal) out, combining for 37 points and 12 dimes. Conley could be cleared to return for Friday's Game 3, which could mean a slight reduction in responsibility as an offensive initiator for Ingles. Nevertheless, Ingles remains one of the team's most well-rounded players and can be expected to continue logging no shortage of minutes.