Ingles scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) with six assists, four rebounds and one block in a 125-121 loss to Washington on Monday.

With Mike Conley (hamstring) out of the lineup, Ingles got the start and contributed both as a distributor and as a perimeter shooter. It was the forward's third consecutive game scoring in double figures with six assists, as he has taken advantage of an increased opportunity of late. Over Ingles' last three contests, he is averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per game.