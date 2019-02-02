Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 19 points Friday
Ingles totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-112 victory over Atlanta.
Ingles had his highest scoring night in over a month Friday, ending the game with 19 points including three triples. After a period in which he was dropped in a number of leagues, Ingles is rolling again having scored in double-digits in five straight games. He has hit multiple three-pointers in all five games while also handing out a combined 26 assists. If you held on through the rough times, your patience is being rewarded right now.
