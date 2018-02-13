Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 20 points in 39 minutes

Ingles registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 39 minutes Monday in Utah's win over San Antonio.

Ingles has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in three straight games and with 10 straight wins in the bag, it looks Utah might never lose again. On the season Ingles has attempted two-thirds of his shots from beyond-the-arc and has connected on 45-percent of those attempts. Ingles has provided Utah with a unique scoring punch along with rookie guard Donovan Mitchell. The duo has turned out to be quite the one-two punch in Utah's post-Gordon Hayward world.