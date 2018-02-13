Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 20 points in 39 minutes
Ingles registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 39 minutes Monday in Utah's win over San Antonio.
Ingles has eclipsed the 20-point threshold in three straight games and with 10 straight wins in the bag, it looks Utah might never lose again. On the season Ingles has attempted two-thirds of his shots from beyond-the-arc and has connected on 45-percent of those attempts. Ingles has provided Utah with a unique scoring punch along with rookie guard Donovan Mitchell. The duo has turned out to be quite the one-two punch in Utah's post-Gordon Hayward world.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drops career-high 24 points on Portland•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high point total in victory•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp from distance in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high three-point haul in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Season-high scoring haul in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Back in starting lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...