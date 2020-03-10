Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 20 points in loss
Ingles finished with 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-92 loss to the Raptors.
Ingles had his best performance in almost two months, scoring a team-high 20 points. The return of Mike Conley has certainly had a negative impact on Ingles who should only be viewed as an assists streamer despite the production here.
