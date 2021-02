Ingles registered 24 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Celtics.

Ingles looked deadly from behind the arc once again, and this was this season-high mark for points in a single contest. The sharpshooting forward should remain a skillful player in most category-based leagues due to his excellent three-point shooting and his tendency to deliver strong scoring outputs from time to time.