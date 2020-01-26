Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores nine with five assists
Ingles had nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 victory over the Mavericks.
While not producing at quite the same level of value he has thorugh the last two seasons, Ingles is still a comfortable standard league play, putting up solid assists and threes in 29.8 minutes per game. Mike Conley could work his way into a larger role, which would negatively impact Ingles' fantasy production. However, with the Jazz holding one of the top seeds in the Western Conference (currently second), Ingles' role shouldn't be in jeopardy of suffering too significantly, as head coach Quin Snyder will want all his best playmakers to get all the playing time they can handle.
