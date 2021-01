Ingles posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss at the Knicks.

Utah might have lost on the road, but Ingles delivered his best game of the season while also draining a season-high four treys. Ingles has been inconsistent with his scoring figures and his shot from long range isn't where it has been throughout most of his career -- he's only making 35 percent of his treys, well below the 39.9 percent he posted in 2019-20.