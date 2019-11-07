Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores season-high 16 points

Ingles finished with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over the 76ers.

Ingles turned in his best offensive performance of the season, ending with 16 points in 29 minutes off the Jazz bench. He has taken a step back this season, in terms of both role and production. The scoring was nice in this one but the lack of peripheral numbers was somewhat disappointing. He is fine to have on your roster in a 12-team league, as long as you aren't expecting numbers replicating those he had last season.