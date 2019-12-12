Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores season-high 23 points

Ingles had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win at Minnesota.

Ingles had his most productive scoring effort of the season, but 20-point performances for him should be an anomaly since this is the first time he has done it during the course of the 2019-20 season. He should remain in the starting unit Friday against the Warriors, but his scoring totals should be somewhere around the mid-teens, a tally he has reached in three of his last five contests.