Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores season-high 23 points
Ingles had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-116 win at Minnesota.
Ingles had his most productive scoring effort of the season, but 20-point performances for him should be an anomaly since this is the first time he has done it during the course of the 2019-20 season. He should remain in the starting unit Friday against the Warriors, but his scoring totals should be somewhere around the mid-teens, a tally he has reached in three of his last five contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Hands out eight assists Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Gets start Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Teases triple-double off bench•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Continues to struggle in bench role•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.