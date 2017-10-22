Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win
Ingles scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over the Thunder.
He's taken full advantage of Rodney Hood's absences due to illness and a strained calf so far, draining 12 treys through three games. Ingles will likely see his looks and usage decline once Hood is 100 percent, but his spot in the starting five seems secure and a career year will almost certainly be the result for the 30-year-old.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drills four threes, swipes two steals•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Disappointing finish to preseason•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Can't get going Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 12 points in second preseason game•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Contributes balanced stats Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will sign four-year extension with Jazz•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....