Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores team-high 19 in Saturday's win

Ingles scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 win over the Thunder.

He's taken full advantage of Rodney Hood's absences due to illness and a strained calf so far, draining 12 treys through three games. Ingles will likely see his looks and usage decline once Hood is 100 percent, but his spot in the starting five seems secure and a career year will almost certainly be the result for the 30-year-old.