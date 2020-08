Ingles recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 13 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 45 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Ingles' 13 dimes were a season high and just one short of tying his career high. While he doesn't score at a high volume, Ingles continues to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league and an underrated playmaker. In the bubble, he's 16-for-35 (45.7 percent) from distance and has 32 assists.