Ingles scored five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt) to go with a rebound, four assists, a steal and a turnover in 32 minutes of Thursday's 106-95 loss to Phoenix.

Ingles saw a big role off the bench, but didn't capitalize as he posted only five points despite eclipsing 30 minutes on the court. The veteran forward is a fringe option at best in fantasy despite playing a significant role in terms of minutes so far this season.