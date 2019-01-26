Jazz's Joe Ingles: Serviceable line despite shooting woes
Ingles turned in 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 33 minutes in the Jazz's 106-102 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Ingles actually slogged through a forgettable shooting night, but he helped make up for his struggles with a perfect showing from the free-throw line and excellent work on the defensive end. The veteran continues to typically lag considerably behind Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in usage on the starting five, but despite a poor 29.3 percent success rate from distance thus far in 2019, he typically offers fantasy owners solid contributions in that category. It's also worth noting Ingles has stepped up his work as a facilitator of late -- factoring in Friday's production, he's averaging 5.6 assists in January, a new monthly-high figure for him this season.
