Ingles will likely return to the bench with Mike Conley set to return Monday against the Cavs.

Ingles has been the regular fill-in whenever Conley sits, and with the veteran guard poised to return after resting for Saturday's game against Memphis, Ingles will shift back to the bench. In his 11 starts this season, Ingles is averaging a well-rounded 17.9 points (56.9% FG), 3.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.8 made three-pointers in 30.8 minutes.