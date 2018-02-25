Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sets three-point milestone in Saturday's win

Ingles registered 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.

Ingles recorded his 150th three-pointer of the season in what was his 60th game, and he currently ranks third in franchise history for most three-pointers in a season. The 30-year-old has six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, although he's currently mired in a modest three-game slump from distance. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's shooting just 31.8 percent (7-for-22) from behind the arc during that span, but he's still rewarding fantasy owners with what is his best offensive month by far (15.9 points on 52.0 percent shooting coming into Saturday's game).