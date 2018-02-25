Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sets three-point milestone in Saturday's win
Ingles registered 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 97-90 win over the Mavericks.
Ingles recorded his 150th three-pointer of the season in what was his 60th game, and he currently ranks third in franchise history for most three-pointers in a season. The 30-year-old has six consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, although he's currently mired in a modest three-game slump from distance. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's shooting just 31.8 percent (7-for-22) from behind the arc during that span, but he's still rewarding fantasy owners with what is his best offensive month by far (15.9 points on 52.0 percent shooting coming into Saturday's game).
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid line despite shooting struggles•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 20 points in 39 minutes•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drops career-high 24 points on Portland•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high point total in victory•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp from distance in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high three-point haul in win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...