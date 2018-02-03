Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp from distance in win

Ingles managed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.

Ingles' blistering stretch from the field continued Friday, as he's now shot 58.6 percent (41-for-70) over his last eight games. The sharpshooting Aussie has drained 10 of 14 shots from distance over the last two contests as well, helping the Jazz to back-to-back 129-point tallies. Given his scoring upside and ability to get hot for multi-game stretches, he retains solid appeal in multiple categories for those in deeper formats.