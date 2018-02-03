Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp from distance in win
Ingles managed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Friday's 129-97 win over the Suns.
Ingles' blistering stretch from the field continued Friday, as he's now shot 58.6 percent (41-for-70) over his last eight games. The sharpshooting Aussie has drained 10 of 14 shots from distance over the last two contests as well, helping the Jazz to back-to-back 129-point tallies. Given his scoring upside and ability to get hot for multi-game stretches, he retains solid appeal in multiple categories for those in deeper formats.
More News
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.