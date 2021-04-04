Ingles contributed 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 win over the Magic.

Ingles returned to the starting lineup and turned in a solid night from beyond the arc. His contribution helped his team set an NBA record for the most three-pointers in a half. Ingles' production has fluctuated, which has often been the case this season. His drop in first-unit appearances has capped his potential, but he still turns in decent all-around production with the time he's given.