Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp with shot in Game 1 loss
Ingles collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Ingles was sharp to open up the series, posting his second-highest shooting percentage (54.5) of the postseason thus far. The 30-year-old has now racked up five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts in the playoffs and will continue to serve as an important source of offense against the high-octane Rockets, especially considering the scoring vacuum created by the ongoing absence of Ricky Rubio (hamstring).
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Well-balanced line in series-clinching win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Another solid night in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drains five threes in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Bounces back in Game 3 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Double-doubles in key win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Becomes first Jazz player to hit 200 3-pointers in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....