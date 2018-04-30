Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp with shot in Game 1 loss

Ingles collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during Utah's 110-96 loss to the Rockets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.

Ingles was sharp to open up the series, posting his second-highest shooting percentage (54.5) of the postseason thus far. The 30-year-old has now racked up five consecutive double-digit scoring efforts in the playoffs and will continue to serve as an important source of offense against the high-octane Rockets, especially considering the scoring vacuum created by the ongoing absence of Ricky Rubio (hamstring).