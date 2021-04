Ingles will come off the bench Monday at Dallas.

The 33-year-old started Saturday and had 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in only 21 minutes, and he'll return to the bench Monday with Mike Conley (rest) rejoining the lineup. Ingles should still see plenty of action as one of Utah's top options off the bench.