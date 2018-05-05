Jazz's Joe Ingles: Shot goes cold in Game 3
Ingles collected just six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Utah's 113-92 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
The 30-year-old hit the proverbial wall with respect to his shooting for the first time in the series, as his 20.0 percent success rate from the floor was his second-lowest figure of the postseason. Ingles' downturn undoubtedly played a significant part in the Jazz's rather surprising struggles on their home floor, so his resurgence would figure to be key to a Utah bounce back in Sunday's Game 4.
