Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sidelined Wednesday

Ingles will not play in Wednesday's preseason outing against the Bucks due to rest purposes.

Ingles is not battling any sort of injury. There is just no real reason for the veteran sharp shooter to play many minutes during the preseason. Expect the likes of Georges Niang, Miye Oni and Jarrell Brantley to get a boost while Ingles rests.

More News
Our Latest Stories