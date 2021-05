Ingles tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Warriors.

The 33-year-old struggled from the field, hitting just two-of-seven shots in 30 minutes. Before Monday's game, Ingles was averaging 13.8 points, 7.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 0.7 steals over his last 12 games. The seventh-year forward will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against the Blazers.