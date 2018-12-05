Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid effort in Tuesday's thumping
Ingles had 13 points 5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 139-105 victory over San Antonio.
Ingles had a nice outing Tuesday despite the limited playing time. This game was not a pretty one for the Spurs which meant the Jazz starters were afforded some extra rest down the stretch. Ingles has been inconsistent on the offensive end of the floor but is providing steals at an elite level. Across his last six games, Ingles has managed a combined 17 steals, working out at almost three per game. He provides nice out-of-position assists to round out his fantasy game, still warranting a place on all rosters.
