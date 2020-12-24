Ingles totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with five rebounds and seven assists in a victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Ingles did a little bit of everything for the Jazz, finishing as one of seven players to score double-digit points while pacing the team with seven assists and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. He also contributed a steal and a block on the defensive end while turning the ball over only once in 27 minutes. Ingles is by no means regarded as a flashy superstar, but his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him a viable player to roster in most fantasy formats.