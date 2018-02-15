Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid line despite shooting struggles

Ingles went for 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.

Despite a ragged night from the field, Ingles still managed to generate a serviceable line and 10th double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 games. Ingles has put up between 12 and 16 shot attempts in the last four contests as well while draining multiple threes in each, helping lead to what is arguably his best offensive stretch of the campaign. His usage is up over normal levels at present due to the absence of Ricky Rubio (hip), but with both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson out of town, he's projected to still be more involved moving forward than he was prior to the pair's exits.