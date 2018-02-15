Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid line despite shooting struggles
Ingles went for 13 points (4-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 win over the Suns.
Despite a ragged night from the field, Ingles still managed to generate a serviceable line and 10th double-digit scoring effort in the last 11 games. Ingles has put up between 12 and 16 shot attempts in the last four contests as well while draining multiple threes in each, helping lead to what is arguably his best offensive stretch of the campaign. His usage is up over normal levels at present due to the absence of Ricky Rubio (hip), but with both Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson out of town, he's projected to still be more involved moving forward than he was prior to the pair's exits.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Scores 20 points in 39 minutes•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Drops career-high 24 points on Portland•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high point total in victory•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Sharp from distance in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Career-high three-point haul in win•
-
Jazz's Joe Ingles: Season-high scoring haul in win•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...