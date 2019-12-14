Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid line in win

Ingles recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes Friday against Golden State.

Ingles topped double figures for the third time in his past five games as he appears to have returned to last year's form after a rough start to the season. Notably, he's emerged as the team's primary creator with Mike Conley (hamstring) sidelined. In five games since returning to the starting lineup, the Australian forward's averaging 11.8 points, 7.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.8 minutes.