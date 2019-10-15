Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid off bench in loss

Ingles furnished 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes during the Jazz's 128-115 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

Ingles was out of the starting lineup Monday, but he ended up pacing the Jazz's second unit in minutes while also leading the bench in scoring and dishing out a team-high amount of assists. Ingles stepped into the starting lineup last season at small forward and finished with solid averages of 12.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 82 games. However, with the offseason departure of Derrick Favors, Ingles will shift over to the power forward role for the 2019-20 campaign, a development that should lead to a boost in his rebounding production.