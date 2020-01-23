Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid production
Ingles chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes Wednesday night, as the Jazz beat the Warriors 129-96.
Ingles is not the flashiest fantasy option, but he is a known value and a crucial piece of Utah's team. He is shooting nearly 42 percent from behind the arc on the way to his 11 points per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...