Jazz's Joe Ingles: Solid production

Ingles chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes Wednesday night, as the Jazz beat the Warriors 129-96.

Ingles is not the flashiest fantasy option, but he is a known value and a crucial piece of Utah's team. He is shooting nearly 42 percent from behind the arc on the way to his 11 points per game.