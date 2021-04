Ingles will start Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

With Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (rest) out, Ingles and Jordan Clarkson will start in the backcourt. Across 14 starts this season, Ingles has averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.