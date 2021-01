Ingles will start in Wednesday's game against Dallas, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Donovan Mitchell in the league's concussion protocol, Ingles is set to make his first start of the season. He's been a reliable scoring option for the Jazz as of late, averaging 10.2 points over 24.3 minutes a game off the bench. As long as Mitchell remains sidelined, Ingles could be an intriguing fantasy option with the way he's been shooting the ball lately.