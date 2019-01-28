Jazz's Joe Ingles: Stays hot in rematch with Wolves
Ingles posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes Sunday in the Jazz's 125-111 win over the Timberwolves.
After a three-game stretch in which he combined to produce 17 points on 38.1 percent shooting from the field, Ingles has settled back into a groove in the Jazz's subsequent three outings. He produced 14 points and eight assists Jan. 23 against the Nuggets and turning a pair of double-digit scoring performances in back-to-back wins over Minnesota. Despite the recent uptick in production, Ingles is still struggling to meet draft-day expectations, owning largely to a nearly four-percentage-point drop from the field (to 42.8%) and a 10-point drop from the free-throw line (to 69.4%) from 2017-18.
