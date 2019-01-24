Jazz's Joe Ingles: Strong complementary effort

Ingles registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Ingles stepped up with a strong complementary effort alongside the more prolific exploits of first-unit mates Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio. The 31-year-old snapped a three-game funk in the process, one that had seen him shoot 38.1 percent (8-for-21) while averaging 5.7 points. Perhaps most encouraging was Ingles finding his trademark three-point stroke to an extent again following a 1-for-11 tally from distance over the aforementioned three-game span.